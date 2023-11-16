Previous
Cormorant Up Close by taffy
Cormorant Up Close

Junko posted an image of my 'photobomb' of her cypress trees so I thought I'd post an image of what I was trying to photograph.
Junko's image: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2023-11-13#comment-35447703

Thanks for all your wonderful comments on my bridges post!
Taffy

Corinne C ace
A stunning portrait
December 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture, framing
December 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Super details on the cormorant - cooperative framing :)
December 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning shot - lovely detail and shine on the plumage, such an ugly head . well composed with the head and body blending in well with the twigs ! fav
December 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Good to see what it was! Handsome jurassic looking things, cormorants
December 2nd, 2023  
