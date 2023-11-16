Sign up
Photo 3059
Cormorant Up Close
Junko posted an image of my 'photobomb' of her cypress trees so I thought I'd post an image of what I was trying to photograph.
Junko's image:
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2023-11-13#comment-35447703
Thanks for all your wonderful comments on my bridges post!
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
5
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
4181
photos
364
followers
163
following
838% complete
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th November 2023 4:04pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
cormorant
,
bayou
,
cypress_tree
Corinne C
ace
A stunning portrait
December 2nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture, framing
December 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Super details on the cormorant - cooperative framing :)
December 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning shot - lovely detail and shine on the plumage, such an ugly head . well composed with the head and body blending in well with the twigs ! fav
December 2nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Good to see what it was! Handsome jurassic looking things, cormorants
December 2nd, 2023
