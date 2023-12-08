Sign up
Photo 3061
Buses Galore
Rush hour on Friday afternoon, across the street from Millennium Park. And, not one was route 20, which I needed!
8th December 2023
Taffy
Tags
chicago
buses
rush_hour
carol white
A super nighttime scene
December 9th, 2023
Kathy
Hope your bus came a long quickly. The downside of public transportation.
December 9th, 2023
