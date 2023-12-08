Previous
Buses Galore by taffy
Buses Galore

Rush hour on Friday afternoon, across the street from Millennium Park. And, not one was route 20, which I needed!
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Taffy

carol white ace
A super nighttime scene
December 9th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Hope your bus came a long quickly. The downside of public transportation.
December 9th, 2023  
