Previous
Photo 3062
Short Earred Owl in Flight
An outing to Brunner Family Farm west of Chicago, known to have owls this time of year who feed on the field mice. We were fortunate to see them hunting (though I didn't see a capture) and they were so beautiful as they flew around.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
owl
chicago
birding
bird-in-flight
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning flight shot, aerodynamic!
December 16th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Awesome shot, amazing eyes. Draw you right in.
December 16th, 2023
