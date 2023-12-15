Previous
Short Earred Owl in Flight by taffy
Photo 3062

Short Earred Owl in Flight

An outing to Brunner Family Farm west of Chicago, known to have owls this time of year who feed on the field mice. We were fortunate to see them hunting (though I didn't see a capture) and they were so beautiful as they flew around.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Taffy

@taffy
Taffy
Judith Johnson
Stunning flight shot, aerodynamic!
December 16th, 2023  
Casablanca
Awesome shot, amazing eyes. Draw you right in.
December 16th, 2023  
