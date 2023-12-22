Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3063
Cows Enjoying Dinner
I'm really like my Z8 and 180-600 lens. Not exactly lightweight like I thought I wanted, but I like the quality! These cows were in the field where the owls were hunting, posing so nicely they seemed to be asking for their photo to be taken.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4184
photos
364
followers
161
following
839% complete
View this month »
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th December 2023 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
rural
,
cows
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful detail……I like the light & soft look. That feed has just been unloaded I can see the loader forks sticking out.
December 22nd, 2023
jean karvelis
nice capture
December 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close