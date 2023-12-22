Previous
Cows Enjoying Dinner by taffy
Cows Enjoying Dinner

I'm really like my Z8 and 180-600 lens. Not exactly lightweight like I thought I wanted, but I like the quality! These cows were in the field where the owls were hunting, posing so nicely they seemed to be asking for their photo to be taken.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful detail……I like the light & soft look. That feed has just been unloaded I can see the loader forks sticking out.
December 22nd, 2023  
jean karvelis
nice capture
December 22nd, 2023  
