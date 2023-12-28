Sign up
Photo 3064
Castle in the Sky or...Reflection in the Puddle
The rain stopped; the sun came out. It was a beautiful day in Savannah with the opportunity to photograph the magnificent Basilica of St John's in a lowly puddle in an alleyway across the street.
28th December 2023
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4185
photos
364
followers
161
following
839% complete
View this month »
Christina
ace
I am sure this is the first of many favs!
December 29th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Magical
December 29th, 2023
Jen
Wow! Love the clarity of the reflection! 🤩
December 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Well spotted fav
December 29th, 2023
eDorre
ace
How cool! Very fav
December 29th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Such a amazing reflection!!
December 29th, 2023
