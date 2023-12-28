Previous
Castle in the Sky or...Reflection in the Puddle by taffy
Photo 3064

Castle in the Sky or...Reflection in the Puddle

The rain stopped; the sun came out. It was a beautiful day in Savannah with the opportunity to photograph the magnificent Basilica of St John's in a lowly puddle in an alleyway across the street.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Christina ace
I am sure this is the first of many favs!
December 29th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Magical
December 29th, 2023  
Jen
Wow! Love the clarity of the reflection! 🤩
December 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Well spotted fav
December 29th, 2023  
eDorre ace
How cool! Very fav
December 29th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Such a amazing reflection!!
December 29th, 2023  
