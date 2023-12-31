Sign up
Photo 3065
Egret to Heron: Don't Go! Come Back!
The egret and heron enacted their little play in front of me. It would have received a standing ovation, if only there had been a seated audience. I'm hoping they have a happy ending someday.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4186
photos
364
followers
161
following
839% complete
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
Views
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st December 2023 2:31pm
Tags
egret
,
bird_behavior
,
little_blue_heron
