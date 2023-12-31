Previous
Egret to Heron: Don't Go! Come Back! by taffy
Egret to Heron: Don't Go! Come Back!

The egret and heron enacted their little play in front of me. It would have received a standing ovation, if only there had been a seated audience. I'm hoping they have a happy ending someday.
