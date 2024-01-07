Sign up
Previous
Photo 3066
Clearly a Tasty Acorn
Squirrel seems pretty happy despite cooler weather.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
4
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4187
photos
364
followers
161
following
840% complete
View this month »
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st December 2023 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture full on eye to eye! Looks comfortable and happy be photographed
January 7th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
She must have a little acorn stash somewhere!
January 7th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Fantastic!
January 7th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A common sight on my back deck! Great clarity.
January 7th, 2024
