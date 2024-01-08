Sign up
Previous
Photo 3067
Should I Stay or Should I Go?
This cormorant was posed to take off but couldn't seem to commit and instead stayed to sun himself and probably dry out some more. I loved the way the light was hitting his wings.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
6
7
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4188
photos
365
followers
161
following
840% complete
Tags
bird
,
birding
,
cormorant
Jen
ace
Great capture! Don’t you love when birds stay still for you? 😀
January 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant pov, details
January 9th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is just amazing
January 9th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Superb.
January 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
January 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Decisions decisions
January 9th, 2024
