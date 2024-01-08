Previous
Should I Stay or Should I Go? by taffy
Photo 3067

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

This cormorant was posed to take off but couldn't seem to commit and instead stayed to sun himself and probably dry out some more. I loved the way the light was hitting his wings.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
840% complete

Jen
Great capture! Don’t you love when birds stay still for you? 😀
January 9th, 2024  
gloria jones
Brilliant pov, details
January 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
wow that is just amazing
January 9th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
Superb.
January 9th, 2024  
Diana
Beautifully captured.
January 9th, 2024  
Babs
Decisions decisions
January 9th, 2024  
