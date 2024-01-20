Previous
Curve-Billed Thrasher Serenades from Orange Tree by taffy
Photo 3068

Curve-Billed Thrasher Serenades from Orange Tree

A busy month flew by and we're now in Tuscon, Arizona for a few months. We're trading the sounds of trains, sirens, and traffic for those of birds chirping noisily in the high desert scenes outside.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Lovely shot!
January 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great focus
January 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot !
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise