Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3068
Curve-Billed Thrasher Serenades from Orange Tree
A busy month flew by and we're now in Tuscon, Arizona for a few months. We're trading the sounds of trains, sirens, and traffic for those of birds chirping noisily in the high desert scenes outside.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
3
1
Embed Code
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4189
photos
365
followers
160
following
840% complete
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th January 2024 1:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
songbird
,
curve-billed_thrasher
Lisa Poland
ace
Lovely shot!
January 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great focus
January 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot !
January 20th, 2024
