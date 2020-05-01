Protect Others, Wear Your Masks

Another image from yesterday's drive downtown. This one, I'd planned as an image of the two lions that bookend the stairs to the Art Institute of Chicago. They have Blackhawks helmets from when the Blackhawks won the Stanley cup, Cubs hats from the world series, and so on for the various sports team. They wear a wreath at Christmas. So, it's only appropriate that they support the city's efforts as the mask requirement goes into effect. Sadly the other of the pair had his mask stolen yesterday and is quite worried, I'm sure.