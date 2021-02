Photographed in a workshop Junko and I took several years ago. I went back to this today, knowing what I now know about adjusting shadows, removing unwanted items, covering to b&w, etc. and found some images I really like -- ones that I had dismissed as useless but fortunately hadn't deleted! Much better on black. B&W version in my main album: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2021-02-04