Photo 937
Buildings at Night
Just for fun...peeking between the two closest buildings, which are rejecting lights from within as well as lights on the highway below. Between them, we could see quite a ways up to Steppenwolf Theatre a few miles north.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
3
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3716
photos
452
followers
175
following
256% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras_challenges
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
1st February 2021 7:43pm
Exif
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
night
,
lights
,
chicago
,
urban
,
telephoto
Diana
ace
Such an amazing jungle of light, fabulous night shot and great view.
February 4th, 2021
Kat
Super night shot with all the lights reflecting.
February 4th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Love this. Really beautiful buildings, reflections and lights.
February 4th, 2021
