Buildings at Night by taffy
Buildings at Night

Just for fun...peeking between the two closest buildings, which are rejecting lights from within as well as lights on the highway below. Between them, we could see quite a ways up to Steppenwolf Theatre a few miles north.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Diana ace
Such an amazing jungle of light, fabulous night shot and great view.
February 4th, 2021  
Kat
Super night shot with all the lights reflecting.
February 4th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Love this. Really beautiful buildings, reflections and lights.
February 4th, 2021  
