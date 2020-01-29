Sign up
Photo 392
Catacombs
My sister (and I, to a slightly lesser extent) loves a good mooch around a cemetery. We have two large ones right in the centre of Birmingham and we had a quick look around them the other day. These catacombs are in Warstone Cemetery. A slightly tongue-in-cheek account of it can be found here:
https://burialsandbeyond.com/2018/03/16/warstone-lane-birminghams-hidden-catacombs/
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
485
photos
43
followers
78
following
109% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2020 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
cemetery
,
graves
,
catacombs
,
warstone
