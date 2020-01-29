Previous
Next
Catacombs by tinley23
Photo 392

Catacombs

My sister (and I, to a slightly lesser extent) loves a good mooch around a cemetery. We have two large ones right in the centre of Birmingham and we had a quick look around them the other day. These catacombs are in Warstone Cemetery. A slightly tongue-in-cheek account of it can be found here: https://burialsandbeyond.com/2018/03/16/warstone-lane-birminghams-hidden-catacombs/
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise