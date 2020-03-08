Previous
Good Citizen by tinley23
Good Citizen

My husband was selected to go to Crufts this year and put Rosie through the Bronze challenge of the Kennel Club’s Good Citizen Award. Dirk was very nervous as Rosie is easily distracted, but they did it. I’m very proud of them both.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
