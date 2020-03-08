Sign up
Photo 411
Good Citizen
My husband was selected to go to Crufts this year and put Rosie through the Bronze challenge of the Kennel Club’s Good Citizen Award. Dirk was very nervous as Rosie is easily distracted, but they did it. I’m very proud of them both.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
dog
greyhound
crufts
