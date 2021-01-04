Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 694
Hazel
One of my regular walks takes me past a house with a small but very pretty Hazel tree in the front garden. I love looking at its wiggly branches.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1049
photos
80
followers
123
following
190% complete
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th January 2021 11:23am
Tags
hazel
