Hazel by tinley23
Photo 694

Hazel

One of my regular walks takes me past a house with a small but very pretty Hazel tree in the front garden. I love looking at its wiggly branches.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
