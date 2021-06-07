Sign up
Photo 839
Cloudscape
I stopped the car on my way home to take this shot as I really liked these clouds
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1517
photos
105
followers
129
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2021 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
Phil Howcroft
i see why you stopped lesley
June 7th, 2021
