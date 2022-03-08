Sign up
Photo 1065
Fossilised coral
The whole island of Barbados is covered in limestone rocks and fossils. It’s a real interest of mine so I had an awesome time mooching about the cliffs.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2022 3:47pm
coral
fossil
limestone
barbados
