Me…hugging any dog that will let me by tinley23
Me…hugging any dog that will let me

This is Barbara, and her owner runs an art studio/gallery in Digbeth.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Phil Howcroft ace
I do that Lesley ...say hello to any dog I meet :)
July 31st, 2022  
