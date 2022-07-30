Sign up
Photo 1211
Me…hugging any dog that will let me
This is Barbara, and her owner runs an art studio/gallery in Digbeth.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2293
photos
116
followers
112
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th July 2022 1:42pm
Tags
dog
Phil Howcroft
ace
I do that Lesley ...say hello to any dog I meet :)
July 31st, 2022
