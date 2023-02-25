Previous
Lost dolly by tinley23
Photo 1387

Lost dolly

I hope the child is reunited soon. (I’ve got to admit it felt a bit creepy though)
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Babs ace
I am not a dolly person and yes she looks a bit creepy to me too. Run, ha ha.
February 25th, 2023  
