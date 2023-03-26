Previous
Pure joy by tinley23
Photo 1414

Pure joy

We missed our grandson’s 6th birthday last week due to a burst tyre on the way to their house up north. Luckily they had recorded some of his fun day (bouncy castles and trampolines) with friends to show us today. The joy on his face was priceless.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely smile and some great presents.
March 26th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely happy shot. He has quite a stash of presents there, no wonder he is happy.
March 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
He has such a sweet smile!
March 26th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Enormous pile of presents.
March 26th, 2023  
