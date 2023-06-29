Previous
Playing about with a hogweed bud by tinley23
Photo 1513

Playing about with a hogweed bud

I enjoyed the process of reaching this point, especially since I’ve been a bit mojo-less recently. It’s nothing much but, as @gardencat says, it’s all I’ve got for today.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
414% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh nice!
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise