Photo 1537
Lichfield Cathedral
Work well underway repairing its main spire.
https://www.englishcathedrals.co.uk/latest-news/lichfield-cathedral-spire-restoration/
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2737
photos
118
followers
137
following
421% complete
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1531
1532
1533
448
1534
1535
1536
1537
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2023 12:24pm
Tags
cathedral
,
building
,
spire
,
renovation
,
lichfield
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful architectural building - I wonder will they be cleaning up the rest of the building!
July 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@beryl
I think they are gradually working their way around as and when they can obtain the funds, Beryl.
July 24th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture - almost looks like modern architecture next to ancient. Will they clean the spire?
July 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@rensala
I’m not sure, to be honest. I think that might be a separate job when they can afford to do the whole building. It is huge!
July 24th, 2023
