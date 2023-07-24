Previous
Lichfield Cathedral by tinley23
Photo 1537

Lichfield Cathedral

Work well underway repairing its main spire.

https://www.englishcathedrals.co.uk/latest-news/lichfield-cathedral-spire-restoration/
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful architectural building - I wonder will they be cleaning up the rest of the building!
July 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@beryl I think they are gradually working their way around as and when they can obtain the funds, Beryl.
July 24th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture - almost looks like modern architecture next to ancient. Will they clean the spire?
July 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@rensala I’m not sure, to be honest. I think that might be a separate job when they can afford to do the whole building. It is huge!
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise