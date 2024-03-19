Sign up
Photo 1777
Green Man
Those eyes…
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th March 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arboretum
,
folklore
,
walsall
,
green-man
Susan Wakely
ace
A great sculpture.
March 19th, 2024
Chrissie
Mesmerising eyes!
March 19th, 2024
