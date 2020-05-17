Sign up
6 / 365
Playtime
Young Rosie does love her toys
17th May 2020
17th May 20
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
594
photos
51
followers
63
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th May 2020 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
toy
,
greyhound
Lesley
ace
Haviing fun
May 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
She is having fun.
May 17th, 2020
