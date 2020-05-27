Previous
Old Buddy by tinley23
Old Buddy

My lovely old boy, Buddy, is almost 12 years old, which is a good age for a greyhound that has run more than 80 races. He’s very grey and slow now, and his back legs often collapse on him but he doesn’t appear to be in pain.

For the Animal Portrait Challenge (elderly pets)
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details

