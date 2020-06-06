Previous
Houses by tinley23
18 / 365

Houses

I’ve been walking without the dogs once a day and so have had more chance to look around. The little details on/in people’s houses are lovely and interesting...well, to nosey me anyway.
6th June 2020

Cazzi ace
Great collage. I'm always interested in other people's houses. There's some interesting windows displays here especially the giraffe and what looks like a banana ornament next to the yellow flowers?
June 7th, 2020  
