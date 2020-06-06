Sign up
Houses
I’ve been walking without the dogs once a day and so have had more chance to look around. The little details on/in people’s houses are lovely and interesting...well, to nosey me anyway.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
house
Cazzi
ace
Great collage. I'm always interested in other people's houses. There's some interesting windows displays here especially the giraffe and what looks like a banana ornament next to the yellow flowers?
June 7th, 2020
