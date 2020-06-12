Previous
Next
You do what you gotta do by tinley23
26 / 365

You do what you gotta do

What else do you do when you have a teeny garden, and an unused flat roof?
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
What a clever use of space, I wonder how they get up there?
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise