Previous
Next
Well-presented property by tinley23
36 / 365

Well-presented property

I’ve never known anyone to decorate a For Sale Board before. Twee, but it made me smile.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise