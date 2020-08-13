Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
74 / 365
Elegance personified
She's a doofus, but we love her.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
838
photos
67
followers
91
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Latest from all albums
186
571
187
76
572
573
574
575
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th August 2020 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
roaching
FBailey
ace
Maybe not elegance, but a great shot of a very relaxed and happy pooch
August 19th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Just love her freckles, sweet!
August 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close