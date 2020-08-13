Previous
Elegance personified by tinley23
Elegance personified

She's a doofus, but we love her.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Lesley
FBailey ace
Maybe not elegance, but a great shot of a very relaxed and happy pooch
August 19th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Just love her freckles, sweet!
August 19th, 2020  
