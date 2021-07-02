Previous
Next
Evening sun by tinley23
230 / 365

Evening sun

I saved Rosie’s long walk for this evening as it’s been too sunny all day. I’m glad I did as the sky was lovely. A weekend of rain is forecast, so I’ll let Dirk do her walks for the next couple of days.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise