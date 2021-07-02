Sign up
230 / 365
Evening sun
I saved Rosie’s long walk for this evening as it’s been too sunny all day. I’m glad I did as the sky was lovely. A weekend of rain is forecast, so I’ll let Dirk do her walks for the next couple of days.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2021 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
clouds
Larry Steager
ace
Nice capture.
July 2nd, 2021
