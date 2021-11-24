Previous
Christmas in Cathedral Square by tinley23
271 / 365

Christmas in Cathedral Square

The stained glass windows (designed by Edward Byrne-Jones) in St Philip’s Cathedral are stunning. There was a service going on inside so it was so nice to see them from the outside too.
Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
The Snowman looks a little out of place.
November 27th, 2021  
