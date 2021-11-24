Sign up
Previous
Next
271 / 365
Christmas in Cathedral Square
The stained glass windows (designed by Edward Byrne-Jones) in St Philip's Cathedral are stunning. There was a service going on inside so it was so nice to see them from the outside too.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1896
photos
114
followers
113
following
74% complete
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
489
142
270
271
490
991
992
993
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2021 4:51pm
Tags
cathedral
,
glass
,
windows
,
birmingham
,
stained
Susan Wakely
ace
The Snowman looks a little out of place.
November 27th, 2021
