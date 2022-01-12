Sign up
Previous
Next
281 / 365
*Sniggers*
I’m so sorry, especially to fans of the great man, but it did make me chuckle.
12th January 2022
12th Jan 22
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2166
photos
114
followers
112
following
82% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th January 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
Sh
Me too.
May 24th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
I can see why.
May 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Ooh our regionalll trimket
May 24th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Haha, a term of endearment I’m sure for me Titchmarsh!
May 24th, 2022
