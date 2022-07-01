Previous
Fill frame with colour by tinley23
324 / 365

Fill frame with colour

I’m going to give “Make 30 Photos” a try.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A good start - some times it is good to have a theme to guide us - and see what others do with the same titles !
July 3rd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Well this works. Sounds like a AYWMC type theme.
July 3rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's a really fun month theme
July 3rd, 2022  
