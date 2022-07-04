Sign up
Taken at midday
The snail had been relocated by 12:01.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
midday
,
snail
,
make-30-2022
,
quaking-grass
