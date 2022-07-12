Previous
The one that got away by tinley23
The one that got away

It’s cloudy and cooler here today, so I’m sitting outside trimming the gooseberries that I’ve just picked. This one was an escapee…but not for long.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
moni kozi ace
Tasty little one
July 12th, 2022  
