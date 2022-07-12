Sign up
Previous
Next
335 / 365
The one that got away
It’s cloudy and cooler here today, so I’m sitting outside trimming the gooseberries that I’ve just picked. This one was an escapee…but not for long.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2254
photos
114
followers
110
following
91% complete
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
330
1192
331
332
1193
333
334
335
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2022 11:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
gooseberry
,
make-30-2022
,
plain-background
moni kozi
ace
Tasty little one
July 12th, 2022
