Beach

A river beach. The River Wye at Glasbury. Our walk back to Hay on Wye recently gave my sister an opportunity to look for sea/river glass. She found lots as she has a good eye for it, but I was chuffed to find a couple of pieces too. Two days later, after a night of heavy rain, we drove past this spot (on the bridge you can see above), and the river was full and fast, and there wasn’t much beach at all.