Discuss
Photo 386
Birds
Some of the pigeons in Pigeon Park, the small recreation area around Birmingham’s cathedral
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
birds
birmingham
pigeons
oct22words
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice scene. They seem to be feeding very happily
October 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Rich pickings for the pigeons.
October 13th, 2022
