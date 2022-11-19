Sign up
Photo 407
Explosive sky
Our walk home last night. This kind of sky always makes me think something has crash-landed in the distance. Aliens?
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th November 2022 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Fabulous capture, certainly looks like something is afoot?!
November 20th, 2022
