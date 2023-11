I like this idea that @pandorasecho has put forward. It’s a bit different and will give my brain a work-out.Until this year I had never read or watched anything Harry Potter, so my youngest took it upon herself to indoctrinate me. She has been bringing film-related treats to each sitting, and today she brought Ravenclaw’s Diadem (mostly made of Curly-Wurlys and a sour gummy) and a marshmallow Nagini. So today’s gratitude is for the smell of sweeties/candy.