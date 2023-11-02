Sign up
Photo 451
Technology
My annoyingly weak wrists tell me they are extremely grateful for this battery-powered set of salt and pepper grinders. They are amazing - well, when I remember to take the cover off the bottom.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
gratitudeaday
Diana
ace
I can only agree with you, they are a blessing and beautifully captured.
We had them from Peugeot with a light so that one could see what came out. Well, the bulbs are long gone and the salt grinder too. The corrosion was just too much for it.
November 2nd, 2023
