Shopping by tinley23
84 / 365

Shopping

On my way home from my daughter’s in Lancashire I stopped off at a designer outlet in Cheshire to find some summer clothes for my imminent holiday. No summer stuff in the shops yet but I did spot this great sculpture.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Lesley

ace
Etienne ace
I like the movement in this sculpture. The subject seems to come from living experience :-) It was a good idea to include the other lady with her bag on the poster.
January 31st, 2020  
