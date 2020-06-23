Previous
Next
High aspirations by tinley23
134 / 365

High aspirations

There is a very prestigious road opposite this house. Its name is Roman Road. I think this house really wants to be part of Roman Road.

Also Black and White, for June words
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Ha ha trying to keep up with the Joneses. Nice find of this sign nestled among the greenery.
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise