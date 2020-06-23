Sign up
High aspirations
There is a very prestigious road opposite this house. Its name is Roman Road. I think this house really wants to be part of Roman Road.
Also Black and White, for June words
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
681
photos
51
followers
68
following
Tags
black & white
,
june20words
Pat Thacker
Ha ha trying to keep up with the Joneses. Nice find of this sign nestled among the greenery.
June 23rd, 2020
