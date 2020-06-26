Sign up
Today’s walk
First I was intrigued by the house name, then I spotted the eagle . Then, as I got closer, I noticed Laurel and Hardy sitting by a wonky lamppost. It made me happy on my hot walk today.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Annie-Sue
ace
a little bit of fun
June 26th, 2020
Chris H
ace
🙂
June 26th, 2020
