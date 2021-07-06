Previous
Say what you see by tinley23
Say what you see

Waiting for my bus back from Lichfield yesterday, I noticed this peeling paintwork on the bus shelter and thought it looked like a map of the world. I immediately thought of Catchphrase (British TV quiz show).
Lesley

Pat Thacker
Two animals sizing each other up.
I saw this before you said map of the world and of course it is!
July 6th, 2021  
