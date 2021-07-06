Sign up
Photo 395
Say what you see
Waiting for my bus back from Lichfield yesterday, I noticed this peeling paintwork on the bus shelter and thought it looked like a map of the world. I immediately thought of Catchphrase (British TV quiz show).
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1609
photos
107
followers
130
following
108% complete
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
393
233
871
394
234
108
872
395
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2021 2:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
paint
Pat Thacker
Two animals sizing each other up.
I saw this before you said map of the world and of course it is!
July 6th, 2021
