Wispy clouds over the Loughor Estuary at Pen-clawdd

While we were away we met up with some friends who lived locally. We hadn’t seen them for a long time so it was lovely to have a meal and a catch-up with them at Pen-clawdd in the north of the Gower Peninsula. The town is most famous for its cockle industry, so I definitely had to try fried cockles as one of my tapas choices. Yummy!