Photo 517
Nova Building, London
Not sure I’d fancy an office on the top floor
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
building
