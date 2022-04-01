The Clock Tower, Walsall Arboretum

I really liked the way the shadows fell across this building. Today the Arboretum is a huge, well-tended public park, free to all, but it wasn’t always so:



There is a plaque which reads - The Clock Tower was built in 1873 as the main entrance to the arboretum. Originally designed with two clocks, it was a toll house for the collection of the entry fee into the park. In 1880 Mr Thomas Everton was appointed Head Gardener and took up residence at The Clock Tower. He lived there with his wife and eight children until he retired in 1914. Two more clocks were added to the tower in 1886.