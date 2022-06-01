Previous
Arboreal by tinley23
Arboreal

Something is having a good old munch on these new leaves.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Louise ace
Is it and alder? My first thought was alder leaf beetles.
June 3rd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely fresh green.
June 3rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
@roachling Ooh quite possibly.
June 3rd, 2022  
