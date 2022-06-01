Sign up
Photo 548
Arboreal
Something is having a good old munch on these new leaves.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2187
photos
113
followers
112
following
Tags
leaf
,
june22words
Louise
ace
Is it and alder? My first thought was alder leaf beetles.
June 3rd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely fresh green.
June 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
@roachling
Ooh quite possibly.
June 3rd, 2022
