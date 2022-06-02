Sign up
Photo 551
St Matthew’s Church, Walsall
My sister and I climbed a big hill to visit this church. It was closed but we got chatting to a lady doing some gardening around the church, who told us that it opens to the public on Tuesdays so we will be back.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2199
photos
114
followers
114
following
Tags
church
,
walsall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty surrounded by all the daisies , -- they soften the severity of the tired grey building
June 10th, 2022
