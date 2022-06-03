Previous
Unusual graves by tinley23
Unusual graves

Many of the graves in Hambledon churchyard looked like this. I’ve never seen similar before. Presumably family plots…
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Corinne C ace
Certainly very old but still standing. I've never seen 'double headstones" such as those.
June 10th, 2022  
